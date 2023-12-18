Home

Giriraj Singh Challenges CM Nitish Kumar To ‘Go And Fight PM Modi In Varanasi’

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Griraj Singh has challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ‘Go And Fight PM Modi In Varanasi’ if he has the guts.

Patna: Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Monday has challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that if he has the guts he can fight elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh not only challenged CM Kumar but any leader from the I.N.D.I.A bloc to go and compete in the election against the Prime Minister from his constituency. “If anybody from the INDI alliance has the guts, please go and fight PM Modi in Varanasi. Everything is an eyewash…be it Bihar CM Nitish Kumar or any leader of RJD…I challenge Nitish Kumar to go and fight (PM Modi) in Varanasi,” Singh said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Union Minister Griraj Singh says, “If anybody from the INDI alliance has the guts, please go and fight PM Modi in Varanasi. Everything is an eyewash…be it Bihar CM Nitish Kumar or any leader of RJD…I challenge Nitish Kumar to go and fight (PM Modi) in… pic.twitter.com/JU2ibl2ovo — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Earlier, Singh rubbished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark regarding the Parliament security breach and stated that the truth would come out after the probe. He further compared the incident with the massive farmers’ protest and asserted that a toolkit gang was involved in the security breach.

“This is the same Rahul Gandhi who visited JNU when Afzal Guru was hanged. This is the same Congress leader who was giving speeches during farmers’ protest. Rahul Gandhi has started abusing the nation after frequently abusing the Prime Minister. The attack on Parliament is being investigated and the conspiracy will become clear and the truth will be revealed to the general public just like the creators of the toolkit were exposed during the farmers’ protest,” he stated.

He further took a swipe at the Nitish Kumar government and said that there was no law and order in the state and the beliefs of Hindus were being corrupted by feeding them with Halal meat.

“Sanatana Dharma has ‘bali pratha’ (animal sacrifice) since ages. I have said that I respect my Muslim brothers. They are so committed to their religion that they only consume halal meat. To protect and respect your religion, I request my Hindu brothers to stop consuming halal meat and instead only consume jhatka meat. The rituals of Hindus are being corrupted by feeding them with Halal meat,” he said.

