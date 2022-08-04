Patna: One person died of electrocution while taking a selfie atop a derailed goods train in Bihar’s Nalanda on Wednesday. The goods train reportedly got derailed near the Ekangarsarai railway station causing disruption in rail traffic.Also Read - Minor Gang Raped By Three Youths In Bihar's Arwal

In the train accident, 8 bogies of the goods train fell on the tracks, after which a large number of people gathered and started taking selfies by climbing on the fallen bogies.

During this, a man named Suraj Kumar, a resident of Kosiawa village, died on the spot and a young man got burnt due to electrocution. The injured has been admitted to a private hospital nearby.

According to Virendra Kumar, the chief public relations officer of East Central Railway, some bogeys of the train jumped the tracks between Islampur and Hilsa stations around 5 pm. However, no one was injured due to the derailment, he said.

A crane and an accident relief train have been dispatched to the site of the mishap for clearing the tracks, he added.

Two passenger trains running between Islampur and Patna have been cancelled, while the Islampur-Hatia Express was being run on a diverted route, Kumar said.