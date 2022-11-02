New Delhi: The byelection to the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar will be held on November 3. The Gopalganj by-election will be the first electoral contest after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP in August and again joined hands with the RJD. The seats were held by the RJD and the BJP respectively. The results would be declared on November 6.Also Read - Darang Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Retain The Prestigious Seat?

The by-polls would mainly decide the fates of the RJD and BJP nominees in the fray, even as there are other minor parties or individuals in contest. The byelection in Gopalganj was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

Key Candidates:

BJP: fielded Kusum Devi

RJD: Mohan Prasad Gupta.

The RJD has fielded old party cadre Mohan Prasad Gupta against the BJP's Kusum Devi, who is the widow of Subhas Singh. Singh was BJP's MLA from Gopalganj since November 2005. His death has necessitated the by-poll here. Lalu's sister-in-law Indira Devi and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Aslam Parvej too are in the fray.

Gopalgunj Constituency Bypolls: Important Details

Date of Polling: 3 November 2022

Date of Counting: 6 November 2022

The BJP campaign was steered by its leaders and later Chirag Paswan, an estranged ally, canvassed in support of its candidates.

Gopalganj Assembly Constituency: All You Need to Know