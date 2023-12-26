Home

Government Employee Status For 3.5 Lakh Contractual Teachers In Bihar, Details Inside

The decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

It is a major decision by the state government as contractual teachers were demanding government employee status for the last several months. (File)

Bihar Contractual Teachers: There is a piece of good news for thousands of contractual (Niyojit) teachers in Bihar. The State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to give the status of government employee to around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers, teaching in different government-run schools in the state. This information was shared by a state government official.

“Immediately after notification by the state government in this regard, these contractual teachers, teaching in different state-run schools for the last several years, will be considered as ‘exclusive teachers’, with government employee status. A proposal in this regard was mooted by the state Education department before the cabinet on Tuesday, which was later approved,” said S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), while interacting with the media after the cabinet meeting.

“These exclusive teachers will have to clear competency examinations for continuing the status of a government employee. Clearing competency examination will be mandatory for continuing government employee status. It will soon be decided as to which government agency will conduct the competency examination. For those who don’t clear the competency examination, the state government will decide their fate at a later stage. They will get three chances to clear the examination,” added the Additional Chief Secretary while elaborating on the process of the newly approved policy.

At present their salary structure will remain the same even after the notification, he said, adding that “Their salary structure will be revised as per guidelines set by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) only after clearing the competency tests”.

The total number of contractual teachers in the state is around 3.5 lakh, he said, adding that it is a major decision by the state government as contractual teachers were demanding government employee status for the last several months.

Along with the decision on contractual teachers, the Bihar Cabinet also approved the new “Tourism Policy” of the state.

“Under the new policy, the government will develop world-class infrastructural tourism facilities in the state. The government will also provide financial assistance to promote hotels, restaurants, and resorts at tourist places in the state. Provisions of assistance are also there for the development of tourist facilities along the highways, facilities like camping sites and adventure sports,” the additional chief secretary said.

Along with the decision on contractual teachers, the Bihar Cabinet also approved the new "Tourism Policy" of the state.