Groom In Bihar Collapses On Stage During Wedding Due To Loud DJ Music, Dies

Identified as Surendra Kumar, the groom was soon rushed to a local hospital but died on the way while he was being shifted to Sitamarhi for treatment.

Patna: In a shocking incident, a groom in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district collapsed on the stage after he felt uncomfortable with the high decibel of the DJ music. The incident happened just during the ‘Varmala’ ceremony. Identified as Surendra Kumar, the groom was soon rushed to a local hospital but died on the way while he was being shifted to Sitamarhi for treatment.

The incident was reported on Wednesday when both Surendra and his bride were present on the stage for their wedding. They both exchanged garlands and performed other rituals of the wedding. However, Surendra felt uncomfortable and repeatedly complained about the loud sound of the DJ that was being played at his wedding procession.

A few moments later, the groom collapsed on the stage after which he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Then, he was referred to Sitamarhi but breathed his last on the way.

After the incident, the district administration initiated a probe into the use of DJs despite a strict ban on it.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Mishra, a social activist in the area, demanded the administration to implement a ban on DJs strictly.

