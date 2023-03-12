Home

Bihar On Alert After Woman Tests Positive For H3N2 Flu In Patna. Centre Cautions States

Following the new version of H1N1 spreading in the country, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has written letters to every state to make adequate arrangements for the disease. The state health department of Bihar is on alert since the first case of H3N2 was reported.

Patna: The H3N2 flu has now reached Bihar as a woman in Patna tested positive on Saturday which has prompted the health department to swing into action and make necessary arrangements. The state health department of Bihar is on alert since the first case of H3N2 was reported. The victim was suffering from a cold, cough and fever and went to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) Agam Kuan in Patna for treatment. During testing, she was found to be positive for H3N2 influenza, IANS reported.

“We have taken the samples of a total of 21 patients on Saturday and one of them has tested positive,” said a doctor of RMRI. He said that H3N2 is one of the variants of H1N1 (Swine Flu) and its symptoms are similar.

“The patients coming into the hospitals are complaining of cold, cough, vomiting, body pain, and infection in the throat. We conduct a serologic test of the patients to detect H3N2 influenza,” he said.

Following the new version of H1N1 spreading in the country, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has written letters to every state to make adequate arrangements for the disease.

The doctors suggest that the patients take a healthy diet and seasonal fruits. They are also advised to use mild hot water for drinking. Antibiotics are not effective in the treatment of H3N2 influenza.

