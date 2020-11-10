Hajipur Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Hajipur Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 3 has begun. Also Read - Kaimur District Constituencies Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 assembly seats begins

In 2015, BJP candidate Awadhesh Singh won the seat against Congress’ Jagannath Prasad Rai by a margin of 6.8 per cent securing 86,773 votes. Hajipur was one of the 53 seats in Bihar held by Congress previously. Also Read - Chakai Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

Winning the seat again this time seems like a challenge for the BJP-JDU alliance, with a majority of the population unhappy with CM Nitish Kumar’s so-called failures. Also Read - Belaganj Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

However, Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who held the seat till his election to Lok Sabha in 2014, has expressed high hopes that his party will win again.

The key candidates this year are BJP’s Sanjay Kumar Singh, Anand Verma of the NCP, Dinesh Kumar Kushawha of RLSP and Congress’ Rakesh Kumar, among others.

Polling in all three phases ended on November 7 and the counting of votes in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled on November 10. The results for voting in Hajipur Assembly Constituency will be declared on the same day.