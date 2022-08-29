Patna: A hidden camera was discovered from Siwan’s Paramedical College girl’s hostel bathroom on Monday. According to a report, the camera was installed atop a geyser and was noticed by the hostel resident girls. A complaint has been lodged in this regard.Also Read - Video: Vigilance Officials Raid Bihar Govt Staffer's House, Cash Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

The girls have accused that the culprit was spreading their objectionable videos through the Telegram app and even forcing them to initiate a conversation.

The authorities have formed a team to probe the incident.