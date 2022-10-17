Hijab Row In Bihar: The Hijab issue is not going to settle anytime soon. The controversial issue has now reached Bihar when a student of Muzaffarpur’s Mahant Darshan Das Mahila College (MMDM) alleged that objectionable remarks were made against her by a male teacher who got annoyed when she refused to take off her headscarf (hijab) during an exam on Sunday.Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Ban: SC's Split Verdict An Indication Of The Ground Realities

The incident, allegedly, took place in the college premise where intermediate students turned up for their sent-up tests.

The Principal of the college Dr Kanu Priya denied the allegation saying that the student was not stopped from wearing a hijab but was simply asked to reveal her ears to check if she was carrying any Bluetooth device. Dr Kanu Priya said, “She was not prevented from wearing the hijab. She was only asked to reveal her ears since there were apprehensions that she might be carrying a Bluetooth device. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Uzbekistan Relocates 2,000 Indian Medical Students From Ukraine

The principal said, “Hijab was not an issue at all. Many students were carrying mobile phones, which was against norms. The girl in question was among those who were asked to leave their handsets outside the exam hall”.

“If the girl had a problem with that, she could have informed the examination controller or me. But she had other intentions. She called the local police station and also some local anti-social elements she seemed to be knowing. When they arrived, she created a ruckus,” alleged the principal.

“She claimed that the teacher had called her an anti-national and taunted her with the remark that she should go to Pakistan. I was not at the examination hall at the time but other girls appearing for the tests have said it was a lie,” said the principal.

The local police ensured that nothing untoward happens and make sure that the exam was conducted smoothly. “Both sides were counselled by us and the exams were conducted peacefully. At present, lodging a case or deployment of additional forces in the area is not warranted. But we will keep a watch,” the SHO said.

A massive controversy erupted in Karnataka following a ban on hijab by the state government on the attire in educational institutions. The matter then reached the Supreme Court for a hearing. The top court on October 13 delivered a split verdict on the ban on hijabs in Karnataka’s educational institutions and referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for constituting a larger bench.

(With Inputs from PTI)