New Delhi: The Hilsa Assembly Constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3. This constituency is located in Nalanda district of Bihar and comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidates from this constituency are RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav and JD(U)'s newcomer face Krishna Murari Sharan. The results for voting in Hilsa Assembly Constituency will be declared today.

In 2015, Shakti Singh Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)won the seat by defeating Deepika Kumari from Lok Jan Shakti Party with a margin of 26076 votes. In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Hilsa Assembly Constituency was recorded as 48.00 percent.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 295027 electorates and 322 polling stations in this constituency.

