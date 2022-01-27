Buxar: At least six people died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar’s Buxar district, news agency ANI reported. According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night in Amsari village under Murar police station. Police said that the six “died under mysterious circumstances”.Also Read - Bihar Railways Exam Protest: Student Union AISA, Other Organisations Call For Bihar Bandh on Jan 28

Relatives of the deceased, however, said that the victims had consumed illicit liquor. "This happened due to spurious liquor. What is the administration doing? If there is a liquor ban, how are they getting it?" relatives told ANI.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death. "We have sent the bodies to Sadar hospital for the post-mortem to find out actual reasons of death. The families of the deceased have claimed that they had consumed liquor on Republic day," an official of Murar police station said.

The tragedy was reported within a week of five deaths due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar. A week before that, Nalanda district officials had confirmed 11 deaths due to the consumption of spurious alcohol.

In October-November, 2021, over 40 people had died in different districts of Bihar after consuming spurious country liquor or hooch.

The incident has caused major embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government which is already facing criticism from Opposition ranks over poor implementation of the liquor ban in the state. The liquor ban was enforced in Bihar in April 2016 when Nitish Kumar took over as the CM with the support of the RJD and Congress.

The liquor tragedies in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah, Samastipur, Vaishali, Nawada and Nalanda (CM’s home district) have put the government on the back foot. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that an investigation had been launched.

The government has now hinted that it may give some relaxation in the prohibition law. The government is ready to review the law. A proposal is likely to be put on the table in the upcoming Budget Session to provide some relaxation to the violators, according to news agency IANS.