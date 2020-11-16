Patna: Taking a dig at incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Monday said that he hopes Kumar remains an “NDA chief minister” as he “congratulated” the JD(U) chief on taking oath of office for the seventh term. Also Read - BJP's Decision Not To Field Sushil Modi as Deputy CM, Says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Paswan, whose LJP had walked out of the NDA in Bihar vowing to oust Nitish Kumar from power in the state, also congratulated the BJP on “making” him the chief minister. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Assures All Possible Support From Centre

“Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on becoming the chief minister again. I hope the government completes its term and you continue to remain an NDA chief minister,” Paswan wrote in a Twitter post after Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan. Also Read - 'Instead of Ambition For Chair...': Here's What Tejashwi Yadav Hopes From Nitish Govt

Paswan also said that he was sending a copy of the LJP’s manifesto to the 69-year-old chief minister so that he could work on some of the promises made in it.

“Once again I congratulate you on becoming chief minister and the BJP on making you one,” Paswan tweeted along with a website link to his party’s manifesto.

4 लाख बिहारीयों द्वारा बनाया गया #बिहार1stबिहारी1st विजन डॉक्यूमेंट आप को भेज रहा हूँ ताकी उसमें से भी जो कार्य आप पुरा कर सकें वह कर दें। एक बार पुनः आप को मुख्यमंत्री बनने की और भारतीय जनता पार्टी को आप को मुख्यमंत्री बनाने के लिए बधाई।https://t.co/kZvjg56fRZ — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) November 16, 2020

Though the LJP won just one seat in the polls, several JD(U) leaders have said that the Paswan-led party dented chances of Nitish Kumar’s party in over two dozen seats, reducing it to just 43 in the 243-member assembly.

(With PTI inputs)