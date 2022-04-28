Patna/Bihar: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and daughter before shooting himself dead in Patna. The incident took place in broad daylight on Thursday near Gardani Bagh police station limits. The victim has been identified as Rajeev. News channel Aaj Tak reported that Rajiv had married his sister-in-law after the death of his first wife. However, their marriage did not last long and they parted ways.Also Read - After Delhi, Patna Detects First Case of New Omicron COVID Variant BA.2.12

A disturbing video of the moment Rajeev killed his wife and daughter has been caught on CCTV camera and is going viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen killing his wife and daughter first. Later he shoots himself dead.