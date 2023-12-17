Home

Bihar

‘I Admire Muslims…’ Says Giriraj Singh As He Asks Hindus To Give Up Halal Meat And Eat Only Jhatka

Giriraj Singh made his supporters take the pledge that they will not spoil their dharma by eating halal meat.

Giriraj Singh is BJP Member of Parliament from the Begusarai Loksabha constituency in Bihar. (Image: X/@Politics_2022_)

Giriraj Singh On Jhatka Meat: There is yet another suggestion to a particular group of people about the kind of food they should consume. Here, it is about meat which is consumed by a majority of Indians irrespective of religious, geographical, or cultural backgrounds.

Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department on Sunday said that Hindus should give up eating halal meat and consume only “jhatka” meat. Jhatka meat is the flesh of animals that are slaughtered by a single blow of the blade unlike halal which is predominantly the Islamic form of slaughtering animals or poultry by cutting the jugular vein, carotid artery, and windpipe.

Singh, the BJP Member of Parliament from the Begusarai Loksabha constituency in Bihar made this appeal in the Begusarai parliamentary constituency. He also made his supporters take the pledge that they will henceforth not spoil their dharma by eating halal meat.

“I admire the Muslims who make it a point to consume only halal meat. Now Hindus should demonstrate a similar commitment to their own religious traditions,” said the senior BJP leader while talking to reporters.

“The Hindu way of slaughter is jhatka. Whenever Hindus perform ‘bali’ (animal sacrifice), they do so in a single stroke. As such, they must not corrupt themselves by eating halal meat. They must always stick to jhatka,” said Singh stressing the need for a new business model in which there would be abattoirs and shops selling only jhatka meat.

Giriraj Singh had also written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a few weeks ago seeking a ban on the sale of food products labelled as “halal” which many observers describe as “drawing inspiration” from the Yogi Adityanath government in adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

Replying to another query, the Union Minister took a jibe at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for coming out with a “delayed” response to the recent security breach in the new Parliament House on 13 December.

Further, he chided the Wayanad MP for linking the security breach at the Parliament House to unemployment and price rise, the issues that the persons who entered the premises of one of the most secure places in the country carrying smoke canisters had sought to highlight.

“It is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has expressed sympathy towards the ‘tukde tukde’ gang. On an earlier occasion, he had expressed solidarity with those who raised seditious slogans inside the JNU campus,” said Singh.

