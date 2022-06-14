Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday categorically denied reports of himself being in the race for the July presidential election, setting to rest speculations on it. “I am not in the race to become the country’s next president, nor am I going anywhere. Such reports are unfounded and are mere speculations,” he said responding to queries on the sidelines of his weekly public outreach programme. The election for the country’s highest constitutional post are scheduled be held on July 18 and the counting for it will take place on July 21.Also Read - With Eye On Presidential Polls, Mamata Banerjee Calls Opposition Meet On June 15

“I repeat I am not in the race to become the country’s next president,” Kumar curtly replied when asked to comment on Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar comment on his being a worthy candidate for the post. Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Poll Panel Announces Voting, Result Dates | Check Full Schedule Here

Immediately after announcement of the schedule for the presidential poll on June 9, Shrawan Kumar, who is also a senior JD(U) leader, had said Nitish Kumar has all the abilities required for being president. He had also said “Being a Bihari, I wish that Nitish Kumar will become president of India” and though he is not in the race “Every person would want him to become the president of the country”. Also Read - Bihar: Over 33 Dead In 16 Districts Due To Gale Storms, Lightning; Nitish Kumar Announces Financial Aid

“He is a better candidate for the post and he can shoulder the responsibility well,” the minister had insisted.

The ball for Kumar being in the presidential race was set rolling by Maharashtra leader Nawab Malik in February who said that his party, headed by Sharad Pawar was ready to support the JD(U) leader for the country’s highest constitutional office if he snapped ties with the BJP.

Batting for Bihar, which he has been helming since 2015 and had done so on five previous occasions, Nitish Kumar said the alleged use of money and other corrupt practices in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls does not exist in the state. “Those states where such incidents have been reported, must learn from Bihar,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)