‘Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala…’: Tejashwi Yadav Roasts ‘Chacha’ Nitish At ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’ | WATCH

Tejashwi Yadav quipped that the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of Nitish Kumar taking repeated U-turns.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the crowd during the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally', at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Bihar News: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav Sunday launched a scathing attack on his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the party’s mega ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’ in state capital Patna. Addressing the massive gathering, Tejashwi recited a few lines from a popular song from Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ as he roasted the JD(U) chief for his frequent U-turns in politics.

“Idhar chala main udhar chala, arre fisal gaya,” Tejashwi said while referring to “Chacha (uncle)” Nitish Kumar amid loud cheers from the mass of supporters gathered at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also reiterated his earlier belief that the Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will be finished in 2024.

“JD(U) ka koi bhavishya nahin hai (JDU has no future),” Yadav asserted as the crowd cheered in affirmation.

Tejashwi Yadav brutally owned Chacha Nitish Kumar 😂 "Idhar chala Mai udhar chala

Jane Mai kidhar chala fisal gya" pic.twitter.com/NmiFWMusOz — Ashish 𝕏|…. (@Ashishtoots) March 3, 2024

Bihar govt should get insurance done

Continuing his attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi asked if the BJP who always tout ‘Modi ki Guarantee’,. can take the guarantee of the Bihar CM.

Yadav quipped that the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of JD (U) supremo taking repeated U-turns.

“They call us out for nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji’s son has been made minister, it doesn’t look like any nepotism to them. Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar,” Yadav said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism.

BJP serves ‘gobar’ in guise of ‘halwa’

The RJD leader claimed that the BJP are “such big liars” that they serve “gobar (dung)” and present it as “gajar ka halwa (sweet dish)”.

VIDEO | Here's what RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) said while addressing a public gathering during his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Patna. "BJP's people are such liars that they can serve 'gobar' by deceiving everyone and saying it is a 'gajar ka hawal'. They are all… pic.twitter.com/mrS2IPHFg5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2024

Nitish not behind improved employment in Bihar

Tejashwi also called out Kumar on his claim of being responsible for providing employment in Bihar.

“You all know that uncle (Nitish Kumar) has turned away but may he remain happy wherever he is. From whom did you first hear about 10 lakh jobs? We respect and honour Nitish Kumar because he is our uncle but he is getting posters put up in Patna that employment means Nitish Kumar,” he added.

“This is the same Nitish Kumar when we had promised jobs, he had asked from where will we get them. During our tenure, we got the caste census done, got the reservation limit increased to 75 per cent, and increased the reservation limit for extremely backward people by 24 per cent. We did the work in Bihar which was not done in the country since independence,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

(With inputs from agencies)

