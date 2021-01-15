Patna: After facing flak over the death of IndiGo Airlines manager, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Friday hit out at the media for asking “wrong and inappropriate” questions. Kumar also challenged reporters to solve the crime and share clues with cops, but urged them to refrain from demoralising police. “Your questions are completely wrong, entirely inappropriate,” angry Kumar rapped the reporters who questioned him on the IndiGo manager’s killing. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Lands In Fresh Political Trouble After IndiGo Executive's Murder in Patna

“If you have any clues please share… Don’t demoralise the police like this. What happened before 2005? There was so much crime, so much violence…” NDTV quoted Nitish Kumar as saying. “You are so mahaan (great). Who are you supporting? I am asking you directly. There was so much crime under the husband-wife duo. Why don’t you highlight that?” Also Read - IndiGo's Patna Airport Manager Shot Dead, Police Find Clue; Investigation on

Notably, Indigo Airlines station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants near the Shastri Nagar police station area in Patna on Tuesday. Police said that Rupesh Kumar Singh (40) was entering his Kusumvila apartment at Punaichak locality at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday when the assailants opened fire at him. Singh sustained 20 bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Also Read - Check Top 5 Headlines of The Day: Supreme Court on Farm Laws, Tesla's Entry to India, Bird Flu & More

The Nitish Kumar government faced lot of criticism from the opposition following the crime. A BJP MP, Vivek Thakur, called for a CBI investigation, describing the killing as “as sad and serious”. He said the police should produce results in the next few days or hand over the case to the CBI.

Many opposition leaders also demanded the resignation of the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has ordered the state police chief that the killers of Rupesh Kumar Singh should be arrested at the earliest.