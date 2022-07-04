Patna: An Indian court has convicted a man who was found guilty of conning a wealthy landlord (Zamidar) in Bihar for 41 years by impersonating as their teenage son, who went missing in 1977. Dayanand Gosai, 60, was found guilty of cheating, impersonation, and conspiring to seize property worth Rs 2 billion, belonging to Zamidar Kameshwar Singh and his family belonging to Murgawan village in Nalanda district.Also Read - Two Drown As SUV Falls Into Ganga In Bihar

According to a report by BBC, Singh had six daughters and a son, Kanhaiya, who went missing at the age of 16 in 1997. Gosai chanced upon the rich landlord in 1981, when he came a village barely 15km (9 miles) from where Kanhaiya lived, as a sage. He told the locals that he was the “son of a prominent person” of Murgawan, the missing boy’s village. Also Read - 'Personal Attacks On Judges Lead To Dangerous Scenario': Supreme Court Judge Who Heard Nupur Sharma's Plea

The old landlord, who was 75 at the time, partially blind because of a cataract, and depressed by the longing of his missing son, and promptly accepted Gosai’s claim and brought him home. However, his wife Ramsakhi Devi, who was in Pana at the time, grew sceptical about Gosai’s claim, after her return when she discovered that he did not have an injury mark on his head like her son. Gisai could also not recognise Kanhaiya’s childhood teacher. Also Read - Video: Fire Breaks Out At Train In Bihar's Bhelwa Railway Station

Following this, Devi filed a criminal case against him and Gosai was briefly arrested on charges of fraud and impersonation. However, Singh was convinced that the conman was their missing son and insisted that Devi bail him out.

According to another report by The National, old landlord’s trust in his “son” grew stronger and he entrusted him with managing family properties, including dozens of acres of land, a sprawling bungalow and several apartments in the capital city Patna. Gosai then sold off about 10 acres of land.

However, he failed to expunge the criminal case despite the court trial continuing at sluggish speed. After Singh’s death in 1990 and Ms Devi’s in 1995, the case collapsed before one of the couple’s daughters launched a new appeal to save their ancestral properties from the impostor.

Vidya Kumari, now 75, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court to reopen the case the same year. Kumari had demanded in court that Gosai take a DNA test in 2019, but he refused.

“Devi and her daughters never accepted him as their own,” Rakesh Kumar, Kumari’s lawyer, told The National. The lawyer said they succeeded in unmasking the impersonator after police found a letter written in 1988 that bore Gosai’s home village address.

Police found a witness, who identified the conman as Dayanand Gosai, a resident of Lakhe village, about 160 kilometres from the wealthy landlord’s village. Gosai’s lawyer had told the court that his client was indeed Kanhaiya, and that Dayanand Gosai was dead, submitting a “death certificate” as proof. The certificate turned out to be a forgery.

“When we investigated the authenticity, the government officials who issue death certificates denied having any record,” Kumar said.

The court sentenced Gosai to three years in jail for impersonation, three years for cheating and another six months for criminal conspiracy. The jail terms will be served concurrently.

“We are glad that after 40 years, we could prove his real identity,” Kumar added.