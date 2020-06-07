Bihar Assembly Election 2020: With just a few months left for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a virtual rally for the state and said he wants to salute the crores of corona warriors who are fighting against the virus. During the rally, he also wanted to acknowledge their contribution.

“I want to salute the crores of corona warriors who are fighting against the virus by risking their lives. Health workers, police personnel and others, I want to acknowledge their contribution,” Shah said during Bihar Jansamvad rally via video conferencing. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Ahead of Amit Shah's Address, RJD Holds 'Thali Bajao' Protest | Watch

Addressing the rally, Amit Shah said this virtual rally has nothing to do with Bihar poll campaign, it is basically aimed at connecting people together in the fight against COVID-19. Also Read - Amit Shah to Sound Poll Bugle For Bihar Elections With His First Virtual Rally Today; RJD Calls it 'Political Vulturism'

He further stated that the objective of the rally is to unite people with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign as the BJP plans to have 75 such meetings.

“Some people welcomed our today’s virtual rally by clanging ‘thalis’. I am glad they finally heard PM Modi’s appeal to show gratitude towards those fighting COVID19,”he said.

Talking about securing the country’s borer at this critical time, the Union Home Minister said that India’s defence policy has gained global acceptance. “The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” Shah said.

He said that there was a time when anybody used to enter the country’s borders, beheaded the soldiers and Delhi’s darbar remained unaffected. “Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was PM Modi and the BJP government, we did surgical strikes and airstrike,” Shah added.

He also added that the issues which none dared to touch in 70 years were resolved in first year of Modi government’s second term.

Though this ‘virtual rally’ is part of the BJP’s over month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government after it completed the first year of its second term on May 30, Shah spoke in length over the upcoming assembly polls in which his party is in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.

On the other hand, the Bihar BJP leaders have said the party has made arrangements at most of the over 72,000 booths in the state for its workers and the masses to hear Shah’s address.