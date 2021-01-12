An executive of Indigo Airline was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Patna on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Rupesh, who was employed as a manager with IndiGo at its Patna office. According to the sources, the Rupesh was waiting inside his car outside his apartment in Punaichak area when bike-borne attackers opened fire at him. Also Read - IndiGo Says its Servers Got Hacked, Internal Documents Can Get Uploaded on Public Platforms

Reports further add that he was shot multiple times. Rupesh was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

More Details Awaited