Jamui Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of votes for the Jamui assembly constituency, which went to polls on October 28 has begun and early trends show BJP leading. Here are the latest upadtes:

10 AM: BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay Prakash by 1,323 votes.

Early trends of counting in Bihar assembly polls: BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

Prakash by 1,323 votes.
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2020

About this constituency

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Prakash of RJD and Shreyasi Singh of BJP will contest the polls from Jamui Assembly constituency. In the 2015 election, the Jamui constituency was won by Vijay Prakash of RJD, and Ajoy Pratap of BJP was the runner-up

The 2020 Bihar election is taking place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister. It remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.