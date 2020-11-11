Bihar Assembly Election Latest Update: A day after scripting massive victory in Bihar Assembly elections, JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked the people of his state and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the people of Bihar have taken the decision, Also Read - Over 68% Winning Candidates in Bihar Polls Have Criminal Cases Against Them: ADR Report

"The people decide. I bow to them for giving the NDA a majority. I also thank PM Modi for his support," the Bihar Chief Minister tweeted.

Notably, Kumar posted his tweet on a day when the BJP celebrated the Bihar victory in a grand event in Delhi featuring PM Modi and the party’s top leaders.

As per updates from the Election Commission, the ruling NDA retained simple majority in the Bihar assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The saffron party, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. With four seats each won by junior allies HAM and VIP, the NDA is poised to have 125 seats in its kitty, three more than the number required for a simple majority.

The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. The total number of seats won by all its five constituents stood at 110. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats.

The Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 it had contested. The Left parties, though, sprang a surprise winning 16 out of the 29 seats the CPI(ML), the CPI and the CPI(M) had contested.

The performance of CPI(ML), the most radical among the mainstream Left groups, stood out as it won 12 of the 19 seats it contested. The CPI and the CPI(M) won two seats each.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM clinched five seats while its alliance partner in Bihar, Mayawati’s BSP, bagged one.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which pulled out of the NDA and contested nearly 150 seats, managed to win just one.