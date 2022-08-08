Patna: By skipping the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has raised eyebrows and stirred speculations that things are just not all well between the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP. Of late, the gap between BJP and JD(U) seems to be widening. Sources say Nitish Kumar is not happy with the BJP’s Prawas programme in 200 Assembly constituencies of Bihar. Sources say that the BJP wanted to give out a message that it will contest all 243 assembly seats in future elections. Amid rumors of the rift in the alliance, CM Kumar has called a meeting of all MLAs and MPs of his party Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday. As per reports, the meeting has been called by CM Kumar to decide the future of the ruling alliance in the state.Also Read - LIVE Bihar Political Crisis News: Team Nitish Goes Into Huddle Amid Growing Tension With Ally BJP

Here are 5 Reasons Why Nitish Kumar is Upset with the BJP

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is reportedly unhappy after his party JD(U) was offered only a single berth in the Narendra Modi government in June 2019. And to this, the chief minister had slammed the NDA government by including eight of his party colleagues in Bihar’s expanded cabinet and left one vacant for the BJP.

Another important reason behind the JD(U) chief’s unhappiness with the alliance is the idea of holding simultaneous elections to the states and parliament which was pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Kumar was totally against holding state and national elections simultaneously and found common ground with the opposition in this matter.

CM Kumar is also upset with the alliance partner over the BJP-led central government’s offer of token representation to allies as Union Ministers.

According to sources, CM Kumar wants a larger hold in selecting BJP ministers in his cabinet.

CM Nitish Kumar wants the removal of Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and had also lost his temper more than once at Sinha. The chief minister has even accused Sinha of openly violating the Constitution by raising questions against his government.

What did BJP say about the frayed ties?

The BJP appeared to be in no mood, as of now, to engage in a spat with its oldest ally. Our ties have been with Nitish Kumar and these go back to 1996 when his party was called Samata Party. We do not pay much attention to what others in his party say, state BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel said. Also Read - Narendra Modi Will Be BJP's PM Candidate For 2024 General Elections, Announces Amit Shah

The BJP has always regarded Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s leader in Bihar, he stated. Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for COVID

Please remember that after the last assembly polls, the CM was dejected and willing to step down but we insisted that he continue for another term in office since we had promised to the people of Bihar that he would be our leader no matter which party wins how many seats, Patel pointed out.

Our leader, nationally, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state it is the chief minister. So we reiterate that we will contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s party and fight the assembly elections under his leadership, he added.