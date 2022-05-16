New Delhi: A video of Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA Gopal Mandal dancing has caused a stir as he was caught on camera giving a flying kiss to a woman and throwing cash in the air at a wedding reception in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Following this, the Nitish Kumar-led party had reprimanded him and told him to “behave”.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Boy Complains Nitish Kumar About Lack of Quality Education, Stumps Him With Emotional Request | Watch

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showed MLA Gopal Mandal holding hand of a women, hired as an entertainer, while dancing with her. Following the incident, the JDU has reportedly asked party leader Gopal Mandal to “maintain the dignity” of his post, according to a report by NDTV.

After facing criticism, Gopal Mandal said his passion for dancing has led him to behave in the manner. He claimed that CM Nitish Kumar had earlier asked him why he danced in public. To this, Gopal Mandal said he responded by saying that he felt an “uncontrollable” urge to dance when he heard the music. “No one can stop an artiste from dancing,” Gopal Mandal said.

Last year, Gopal Mandal had triggered a row after he was seen walking around in an underwear during a train journey. He then said that he was wearing the undergarments as his “stomach was upset” during the journey.

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

A case was also registered against Gopal Mandal in regard to the incident.