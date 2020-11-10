New Delhi: The counting of votes for Jhajha constituency in Bihar’s Jamui district that went to polls on October 28, will begin at 8 am today. Early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am and the final result is expected by the evening. Also Read - Samastipur Assembly Constituency Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Will JDU’s Ashwamedh Devi Defeat RJD’s Md. Shaheen?

In the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Rabindra Yadav of the BJP won in this seat by defeating Damodar Rawat of JD(U) by a margin of 22,086 votes.

A total of 11 candidates have contested for this seat in the 2020 elections, and the voter turnout was at 61.3%.

While the ruling NDA is making a bid to return to power under CM Nitish Kumar, the exit polls have predicted victory for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.