New Delhi: The Kadwa Assembly constituency went to polls in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 7. This constituency is located in Katihar district of Bihar and comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidates from this constituency are Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Suraj Prakash Roy of Janata Dal (United). The results for voting in Kadwa Assembly Constituency will be declared today.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress' Shakeel Ahmad Khan won the Kadwa constituency seat with a margin of 3.7% securing 56141 votes against BJP candidate Chander Bhushan Thakur. Voter turnout in the 2015 assembly elections was 64.78%.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 263414 electorates and 265 polling stations in this constituency.

