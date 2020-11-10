Katihar Constituency Result LIVE Updates: In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Katihar Assembly Constituency in Katihar district went to polls on November 07 in the third and final phase. This assembly constituency is located in Katihar district and falls under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency as well. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Early Trends Indicate Neck-And-Neck Battle Between BJP, RJD+ | Counting of Votes Underway

During the final phase, some violence was reported in Katihar district. Men of the paramilitary forces lathicharged a crowd at booth number 86 in Kodha Assembly constituency after voters turned in large numbers to vote. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to Watch Latest Emerging Trends

BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and RJD’s Ram Prakash Mahto are among the prominent candidates who are contesting from the constituency. Also Read - Ahead of Result Day in Bihar, EC Increases Vote-counting Stations to Ensure Social Distancing

Looking at the past record, even as Congress has won five times in this constituency, followed by BJP (four times), RJD and Janata Dal (both three times), it has failed to win since 1990.

In 2015, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won Katihar constituency seat with a margin of 9.7% securing 66048 votes against JD(U) candidate Bijay Singh.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 in which 71 constituencies went to vote and 54% voter turnout was registered. In Phase 2, 94 constituencies went to vote and 53.51% voter turnout was registered.