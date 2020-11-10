Kishanganj Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Kishanganj Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 7is currently underway. Here are latest updates: Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP Overtakes RJD as Single-largest Party, NDA Inches Towards Victory

2 PM: Sweety Singh of BJP is still leading against Ijaharul Husain of Congress by a margin of 4740 votes.

12 PM: BJP's Sweety Singh is currently leading

10 AM: Early trends show Congress leading

About this constituency

This Muslim-dominated witnessed 59.77 per cent polling in the final phase of polling.

In Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Dr Mohammad Jawaid won the Kishanganj constituency seat with a margin of 5% securing 66522 votes against BJP candidate Sweety Singh.

A bastion of the Congress Party, the constituency has 293,493 eligible voters out of which 147,916 are male, 145, 560 female and 17 transgenders. Prominent candidates who contested election this time include BJP’s Sweety Singh, Congress’ Izharul Hussain and AIMIM’s Qamrul Hoda.

Kishanganj assembly seat came into limelight in 2019 when AIMIM opened its account in Bihar with its nominee Qamrul Hoda clinching the seat from Congress and BJP.