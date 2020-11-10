Kishanganj Constituency Result Live Updates: In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Kishanganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 54) went to polls on November 7. This Muslim-dominated witnessed 59.77 per cent polling in the final phase of polling. The counting of votes will begin at 8 Am and the clear picture of winners will be known by evening. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes at All 55 Centres Across 38 Districts to Begin at 8 AM

In Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Dr Mohammad Jawaid won the Kishanganj constituency seat with a margin of 5% securing 66522 votes against BJP candidate Sweety Singh. Also Read - Decision Time in Bihar, Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

A bastion of the Congress Party, the constituency has 293,493 eligible voters out of which 147,916 are male, 145, 560 female and 17 transgenders. Prominent candidates who contested election this time include BJP’s Sweety Singh, Congress’ Izharul Hussain and AIMIM’s Qamrul Hoda. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to Watch Latest Emerging Trends

Kishanganj assembly seat came into limelight in 2019 when AIMIM opened its account in Bihar with its nominee Qamrul Hoda clinching the seat from Congress and BJP.