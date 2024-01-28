Home

“Knew it would happen,” Says Mallikarjun Kharge On Nitish Kumar’s Exit From Mahagathbandhan

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM's post today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he knew it would happen, adding "There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM’s post today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he knew it would happen, adding “There are many people in the country like ‘Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram’.

“Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That’s why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like ‘Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram’,” Kharge said.

