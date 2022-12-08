live

Kurhani Bypoll Result 2022: BJP’s Kedar Gupta Wins By Margin of 3,645 Votes

Kurhani Result Updates: The by-election to Kurhani was necessitated after the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Sahni, who was sentenced to three years in jail in a fraud case. There were thirteen candidates in the fray in Kurhani.

Kurhani By-Poll Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will It Be BJP Or Mahagathbandhan's JD (U)? Counting To Begin From 8 AM

Kurhani By-Poll Election Result updates: After a dramatic see-saw like competition BJP has emerged victorious in Kurhani. BJP’s Kedar Gupta won Kurhani Bypoll by a margin of 3645 votes. BJP secured 76653 votes while JD(U) mustered 73008 votes.

Kurhani by-poll was the first electoral battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP since the two old allies parted ways four months ago. Nearly 58 per cent voters exercised their franchise on Monday, December 5. Altogether 13 candidates were in the fray, and their fates have been decided by 3,11,728 voters though the contest is being seen, primarily, between JD(U)’s Manoj Singh Kushwaha and BJP’s Kedar Gupta, both of whom have won the seat for their respective parties in the not so distant past. The bypoll, was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani and the party, which has come to share power after the upheaval in August, has decided to back the chief minister’s party.

WINNER: BJP

