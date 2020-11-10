New Delhi: The counting of votes for Lalganj constituency in Bihar’s Vaishali district that went to polls on November 3, will begin at 8 am today. Early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am and the final result is expected by evening. Also Read - Bakhri Assembly Constituency Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Will BJP’s Ramshankar Paswan Defeat CPI’s Suryakant Paswan?

In the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Lok Jan Shakti Party's Raj Kumar Sah won by defeating Janata Dal (United)'s Vijay Kumar Shukla by a margin of 20,293 votes.

A total of 26 candidates have contested for this seat in the 2020 elections, and the voter turnout was at 57.87%.

While the ruling NDA is making a bid to return to power under CM Nitish Kumar, the exit polls have predicted victory for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.