Lalu Heads To Singapore For Kidney Transplant With Tejashwi Yadav And Other Family Members

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has left for Singapore for his kidney transplant. His Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her father. The 74-year-old leader is accompanied by his younger younger son Tejashwi Yadav and his other family members.

Yadav, who is out on bail, has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases suffers from multiple ailments, including diabetes, blood pressure and kidney issues. He has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

In a series of emotional tweet Rohini Acharya said she would be donating one of her kidneys to her father calling it ” a small chunk of flesh.”

“It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all”, she tweeted.

Earlier, a Delhi court had allowed Misa Bharti, the daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and an accused in a money laundering case, to travel to Singapore for his kidney transplant.

The court noted the conduct of applicants during the court proceedings was good as they had appeared on the very first day whenever they were summoned to appear, and they had also been regular in attending the court proceedings except when their requests for exemptions from appearance were made and allowed by this judge.