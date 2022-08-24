Hajipur: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Wednesday acquitted in a case where he was accused of making caste-based remarks during the 2015 Bihar assembly election campaign and violating the model of conduct (MCC). The order for his acquittal came from the Civil Court of Hajipur, Bihar. The court acquitted Lalu due to the lack of witnesses and evidence in the case.Also Read - CBI Raids Gurugram Mall Allegedly Owned by Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav