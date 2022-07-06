New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Patna is set to be airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. For the unversed, the former Bihar CM was admitted to the hospital on July 4 after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated.Also Read - Lalu Yadav Health Update: Doc Monitoring All Vital Organs After Fracture

Nitish Meets Lalu at Hospital

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to Lalu to enquire about his health at the Paras Hospital in Patna, where Yadav is undergoing treatment for his fractured shoulder. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Falls From Stairs in Patna, Suffers Fracture in Right Shoulder

Tejashwi Says Father Stable

Tejashwi Yadav, said his father’s condition is now stable and they will be taking him to Delhi for further treatment. “His condition is stable. Everyone knows about his kidney and heart issues for which his treatment was going on in Delhi. Those doctors have his medical history and that’s the reason we are taking him to Delhi,” he said outside the hospital. Also Read - Major Setback For Owaisi As 4 AIMIM MLAs In Bihar Join RJD