Patna: Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday slipped from a ladder at his wife Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. According to the reports, the RJD Supremo suffered shoulder and back injuries. He suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.Also Read - Bihar: Over Two Dozen Students Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Bhagalpur District

Reports further add that Lalu Yadav couldn’t maintain balance and fell down injuring his right shoulder and back. Also Read - Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Bihar, Patna Worst Hit

He went through an MRI scan that showed he suffered a fracture in his right shoulder. Also Read - Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks At Market In Patna, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot