Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Close Aide Subhash Yadav Arrested By ED In Sand Mining Case

Subhash Yadav, a close aide of the RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been arrested in the Sand Mining Case from Bihar, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Subhash Yadav (File Photo)

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and a close aide of the RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Subhash Yadav has been arrested in a Sand Mining Case from Bihar, on corruption charges by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest came after a 14-hour raid which was conducted by the ED Officials at a total of six locations, associated with Subhash Yadav. The sand mafia was arrested in the late hours of the night from his residence; cash of Rs 2 crore and multiple land-investment papers were also seized by the ED at the time of arrest. Subhash Yadav has now been sent to judicial custody and is being kept under tight security. Here’s all you need to know about this latest arrest by ED…

ED Arrests Subhash Yadav In Sand Mining Case

As mentioned earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe in the alleged illegal sand mining case. Subhash was arrested late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following raids carried out by the agency sleuths at several locations in Bihar’s Patna.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Close Aide Sent To Judicial Custody

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to Judicial Custody. Subhash was arrested following questioning by ED officials who conducted raids at his residence in Patna’s Danapur locality on Saturday morning. The agency also carried out simultaneous raids at his other residential locations in Patna.

Searches Conducted By ED At 6 Locations

Searches were conducted on March 9, at six premises in Patna related to Subhash Yadav including the premises of his close associates. During the searches, cash of more than 2.30 crores and incriminating documents have been seized. Subhash Yadav was arrested late at night on March 9. Sources said that the ED officials scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions of Subhash before taking him into custody.

Who Is Subhash Yadav?

Subhash allegedly runs the business of illegal sand mining in Bihar. He is a prominent sand trader in the Patna region. He is also the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd. The money laundering case stems from some First Information Reports filed by the Bihar Police earlier. The RJD leader Subhash had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand. He is often seen with Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the family. Two years ago, the ED had also raided his premises. Earlier, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at Subhash’s premises in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018.

(Inputs from ANI)

