Ranchi: The health of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday deteriorated further after his creatinine level shot up. And as per reports, he is being shifted to Delhi AIIMS in an air ambulance from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"It was found that he has issues in his heart and kidney. He is being sent to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. The jail officials will decide (the date)," Kameshwar Prasad, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director, told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, an application was submitted to refer him to AIIMS Delhi from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where he was admitted. Later, a meeting was held at RIMS about sending him to AIIMS in view of the condition of his health.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand High Court differed the hearing on the bail plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav till April 1 in connection with a fodder scam case.

In February, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court had sentenced Yadav to five years imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him after he was declared guilty in the fodder scam case on February 15.

Moreover, he was also found guilty of illegal withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury by a special CBI court in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.