New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose son Tejashwi Yadav is currently leading the Opposition in the state, is not stable and his kidney function can deteriorate any time, doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi said on Saturday.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney function can deteriorate any time. It's difficult to predict. It is obviously alarming & I've given it in writing to authorities," said Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo.

Prasad, who also served as the Railway Minister in the UPA-I government, has been behind bars since December 2017 in cases related to the fodder scam in the 1990s in undivided Bihar, when money was fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries in the name of supplying fodder to animals.

However, in August 2018, he was shifted to RIMS hospital in Ranchi after his kidney function, among other ailments, dipped to a critical level.

On Friday, the Jharkhand High Court deferred Prasad’s bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case by six weeks after his lawyer said he needed six weeks to respond to a supplementary affidavit filed by the CBI and collate verified documents on the RJD chief’s judicial custody.

The central probe agency had on Thursday filed a supplementary affidavit in the court, contending that Prasad has violated jail manual norms.

The CBI also said that his health condition was stable now, and he should be discharged from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and sent to Birsa Munda jail to serve his sentence.

The former Bihar CM has secured bail in three other cases related to the Rs 950-crore scam.