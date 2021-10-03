Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his father and veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is being held hostage in Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year. “Despite getting bail months ago, my father is still being held hostage in New Delhi,” Tej Pratap said while speaking at an event on SaturdayAlso Read - Bihar Groom Puts Lalu Prasad Yadav's Photo on Wedding Card, Appeals For His Release | See Pics

He alleged that there are some people in the party who are "dreaming" of becoming the RJD chief.

"I spoke to my father and asked him to stay with me in Patna and look after the organisation of the party. When my father used to live in Patna, the main gate of our residence used to be open and he used to meet the common people in the outhouse," Tej Pratap said.

“My father is unwell. There are 4-5 people in the party who are dreaming to become RJD’s national president. Do not need to name them as it is known to everyone. He was released nearly a year ago from jail but is still being held hostage,” he added.

The comments come in the backdrop of a strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

Earlier in August, Tejashwi had asked Tej Pratap Yadav to maintain “discipline”.

The strain between the two top leaders has been evident after RJD students’ wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.

(With inputs from ANI)