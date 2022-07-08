Lalu Yadav Health Update: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, is doing slightly better. Taking to Twitter, his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharati shared pictures of her father saying his health condition has been improving. In the picture, Lalu can be seen donning a blue-coloured hospital uniform and smiling.Also Read - Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav Slips Into Semi Coma, Creatinine Level Crosses 7 | Health Update

"Now Lalu ji is able to sit up from the bed. Can stand with support. Lalu ji's condition is much better…", Misa Bharti tweeted.

अपने मनोबल और आप सब की दुआओं की बदौलत लालू जी की स्थिति अब काफी बेहतर है। कृपया अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें। साथ बनाए रखें, दुआओं में @laluprasadrjd जी को याद रखें।

धन्यवाद। तस्वीरें आज सुबह की: pic.twitter.com/RvcEbqcJRB — Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) July 8, 2022

For the unversed, Lalu Yadav is under treatment in Delhi’s AIIMS. Earlier on Sunday, he suffered a fall at 10 circular road official residence of his wife Rabri Devi and sustained a minor fracture on his right shoulder. He is also suffering from infections in kidney and lungs besides blood pressure and other ailments.