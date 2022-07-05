Patna: The condition of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is stated to be stable. He is undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Patna. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital due to a fracture in his shoulder. However, there is a danger of multiple organ failure because of kidney issues. As per reports, the doctors are not even giving him any pain killer because of this.Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Falls From Stairs in Patna, Suffers Fracture in Right Shoulder

Lalu Yadav is undergoing treatment under the monitoring of multiple doctors. A whole team of expert doctors is monitoring his every organ. Also Read - Bihar: Over Two Dozen Students Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Bhagalpur District

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Dr Asif Rehman, Medical Superintendent of Paras Hospital, said the panel of doctors is constantly monitoring Lalu Yadav and his health has been found stable. He added that the RJD leader has been kept under special observation in the ICU. Also Read - Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Bihar, Patna Worst Hit

Another medical expert Rana SP Singh said there is a lot of problem in the treatment of patients with multiple organ problems. “Every organ has to be monitored, and treatment has to start according to the problem. For this, only selective medicines should be given,” he said.

Giving more details, the doctor said testing also has to be done to know the effect of these medicines

He said monitoring the kidney, heart and lungs is necessary as there is a risk of instability in these organs. If such patients undergo surgery, then the problem gets aggravated,” he added.

Chief Ortho Surgeon Dr Amulya Singh said if a patient has serious kidney disease, and gets a fracture or injury, then it has side effects on every part of the body. “In such patients, a minor injury can also lead to infection of the lungs. This can cause difficulty in breathing. Injury can also affect the kidneys, increase creatinine and can cause respiratory problems,” he said.