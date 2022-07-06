Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: Doctors treating RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said his health condition is stable and is being shifted to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment. News agency ANI reported that the RJD chief on Wednesday left from Paras Hospital in Patna to Delhi where he will be treated further. “He is fine, is being shifted to Delhi for better treatment,” says Lalit Yadav, RJDAlso Read - AIIMS Delhi Hikes Charge For Private Wards, Abolishes User Charges For Tests. Details Here

Lalu Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti accompanied him in the air ambulance apart from expert medical team and crew members.

RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves from Paras Hospital in Patna and heads to Delhi where he will be treated further. "He is fine, is being shifted to Delhi for better treatment," says Lalit Yadav, RJD pic.twitter.com/cDRMu0TpLs — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Lalu Yadav was under treatment in Delhi’s AIIMS where he was recovering before he returned to Patna recently.

The RJD chief had on Sunday suffered a fall at 10 circular road official residence of his wife Rabri Devi and sustained a minor fracture on his right shoulder. He is also suffering from infections in kidney and lungs besides blood pressure and other ailments.

Meanwhile, Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi have expressed concern about his health. They have wished him a speedy recovery.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, MLC Neeraj Kumar also wished him good health.

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi had called his younger son Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about his health status. On the call with his son, PM Modi wished him a speedy recovery from the illness.