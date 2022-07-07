Lalu Yadav Health Update: The condition of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav worsened on Thursday as he slipped into semi-coma, a team of doctors treating the Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo reportedly said. For the unversed, Lalu Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Wednesday night after being airlifted from a Patna hospital where he underwent initial treatment for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall.Also Read - Lalu Yadav Health Update: Former Bihar CM To be Airlifted To AIIMS Delhi As His Condition Deteriorates

“The doctors of AIIMS know the medical history of Lalu Ji. Hence, we have admitted him here. His health is improving. As he fell from the stairs, his body movement is minimal at the moment,” said Tejashwi yadav. Also Read - Lalu Yadav Health Update: Doc Monitoring All Vital Organs After Fracture

Lalu Yadav’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi said: “He is recovering from the illness. Pray for him. He will return home very soon.” Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Falls From Stairs in Patna, Suffers Fracture in Right Shoulder

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Tejashwi Yadav to know the leader’s health status. A couple of days ago, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ex-deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and several other leaders of Bihar wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren waited at the Delhi airport to meet ailing former Bihar CM. While sharing the photograph, the Jharkhand chief minister said that enquired about the leader’s health from his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti.