Lalu Yadav’s Kidney Transplant Successful, Daughter Rohini Acharya Is The Donor

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant was conducted successfully on Monday at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Lalu Yadav’s Kidney Transplant Successful, Daughter Rohini Acharya Is The Donor

Lalu Yadav’s Kidney Transplant: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kidney transplant was conducted successfully on Monday at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. This operation went on for 1 hour. His daughter Rohini Acharya has donated a kidney to Lalu. Rohini was operated on before Lalu and currently, both are in the ICU. Lalu’s younger son and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav shared a video on Facebook. He wrote that his father is in his senses and talking. “Many thanks to all of you for your best wishes.”

Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti also wrote on social media that her father is fine.

Before the operation, Rohini tweeted a photo with Lalu which she captioned, “Ready to rock and roll. This is enough for me, your well being is my life.”

Ready to rock and roll ✌️

Wish me a good luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R5AOmFMW0E — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022

The process of kidney transplant of the RJD supremo started on 3 December. The blood group of both Rohini and Lalu is AB-positive.