Home

Bihar

Land-For-Job Scam: CBI Arrives At Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Misa Bharti’s Home To Question Him

Land-For-Job Scam: CBI Arrives At Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Misa Bharti’s Home To Question Him

. On Monday, the CBI issued a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the further probe into the land-for-jobs scam case.

CBI officials arrive at the residence of RJD MP Misa Bharti to question her father Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case. Photo: PTI

Land-For-Job Scam Latest Update: A day after questioning former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the officers of the CBI on Tuesday arrived at the residence of RJD MP Misa Bharti to question party chief and her father Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. On Monday, the CBI issued a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the further probe into the land-for-jobs scam case.

Delhi | A CBI team arrives at the residence of RJD MP Misa Bharti to question party chief and her father Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. pic.twitter.com/KnTm2iPCXq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

You may like to read

The agency officials came in four cars at 10, Circular Road bungalow, of the Bihar chief minister and the Raj Bhavan, at around 10.30 am and spent five hours inside.

The CBI officials had on Monday questioned Rabri Devi at her Patna residence. It was not a search or raid, they said, adding CBI had issued notice to Rabri Devi following which she showed her availability on Monday and the team visited her residence to question her.

CBI Files Charge Sheet In The Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its charge sheet in the case and the special court summoned the accused, including Lalu Prasad and his family members and others on March 15.

The CBI has kept the probe open into the alleged scam and the new round of questioning of Yadav family members is in connection with “further investigation” in the case, they said.

The CBI team might also seek some additional documents from the family of Lalu Prasad related to the case of alleged land transfer to them in exchange for appointments in Group D posts in railways during 2004-2009.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams CBI Action

Lalu Prasad’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the CBI’s action was a result of his family’s ‘relentless opposition’ to the BJP.

“It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party,” the RJD leader alleged.

He also claimed that his father had “no powers” to provide employment in exchange for favours as the then railway minister.

What is Land For Job Scam All About?

It was alleged that about 1,05,292 sq. ft. of land in Patna was acquired by the family members of Lalu Prasad from these persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds and in most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash. The land’s value, as per the existing circle rate, was about Rs 4.39 crore.

The land was directly purchased by the family members of Prasad from the sellers at a rate lower than the prevalent circle rate. The prevalent market value of the land was much higher than the circle rate.

It was further alleged that due procedure and guidelines issued by the railway authority for the appointment of substitutes were not followed and, later on, their services had also regularised.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.