Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi lost her cool and slapped an RJD worker who was protesting outside her Patna home on Friday following CBI's 14-hour marathon raid in a fresh case related to the land-for-jobs scam. The RJD workers RJD workers had been sloganeering and staging protests outside Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence. When the probe agency's officials tried to leave the property in the evening, they were met with resistance from the party workers. Patna Police also struggled to disperse the protesting mob.

Angered by the uproar by the party workers, Rabri Devi came out to ask the workers to let the team of officers leave. However, she abruptly lost her temper and slapped one protester, then another, according to indiatoday.in. Rabri Devi's son Tej Pratap Yadav was also present outside.

Together, the two senior leaders defused the situation by entreating the protesting workers, and they eventually backed off and let the CBI team depart.

CBI files fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav & Rabri Devi

The CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti. Raids were conducted in over 17 properties of Lalu Yadav and family India which includes Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case.

The land-for-jobs scam case

Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways. The land-for-jobs scam purportedly took place when he was the Railways Minister. After news about the raids became public, the former Bihar CM’s supporters started protesting outside his residence in Patna. Sources revealed that Yadav’s wife and ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi has also been named in the FIR.