Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: All eyes are glued on Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are set to meet governor Phagu Singh Chauhan at 4 PM today amid speculation of seismic political developments in the state (BJP-JD-U split to be specific). India.com will apprise you with the updates once the outcome will be known. Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar‘s absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday’s NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks. Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers. Stay tuned to Indi.com for all the recent updates on BJP-JD(U) crisis in Bihar.Also Read - BJP-JDU Alliance May Break In Bihar; JDU-RJD Can Form Government: Reports

Live Updates

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: BJP’s Crucial Meeting at 5 PM today
    As the JD(U) and the RJD meetings concluded, the BJP Core group has called for a meeting at the BJP office in Patna at 5 pm today.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Nitish-Tejashwi to meet Governor at 4 PM

    Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to meet Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan at 4 PM today. All eyes on BJP’s PC at 1:30 PM

  • 12:57 PM IST

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: Why Nitish Is Upset?

    1. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is reportedly unhappy after his party JD(U) was offered only a single berth in the Narendra Modi government in June 2019. And to this, the chief minister had slammed the NDA government by including eight of his party colleagues in Bihar’s expanded cabinet and left one vacant for the BJP.

    2. Another important reason behind the JD(U) chief’s unhappiness with the alliance is the idea of holding simultaneous elections to the states and parliament which was pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Kumar was totally against holding state and national elections simultaneously and found common ground with the opposition in this matter.

    3. CM Kumar is also upset with the alliance partner over the BJP-led central government’s offer of token representation to allies as Union Ministers.

    4. According to sources, CM Kumar wants a larger hold in selecting BJP ministers in his cabinet.

    5. CM Nitish Kumar wants the removal of Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and had also lost his temper more than once at Sinha. The chief minister has even accused Sinha of openly violating the Constitution by raising questions against his government.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Won’t Resign

    Zee News reported that Nitish Kumar won’t resign from the CM post and rather suspend BJP Ministers as he did in 2013.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: BJP Ministers to Resign

    If reports are to be believed, all 16 BJP Ministers are expected to resign from Bihar Cabinet.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: ‘Why Should I Resign’, Asks BJP leader

    A Bihar minister belonging to BJP who prefers to remain unnamed says, “why should I resign?”, amid the brewing political crisis in the State. “We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step,” he adds.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Options Before Nitish

    -In case of the formation of a new government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who is considered as having a sharp political brain, would not resign from the chief minister post, as he did in 2017 after he broke the alliance with Mahagathbandhan and formed the government with BJP. At that time, Nitish Kumar knew that the Governor was appointed by BJP and it would not impose the President’s rule in the state.

    -At present, the same Governor is in the Raj Bhawan. Nitish Kumar, has the power to sack every minister of the BJP from his cabinet and appoint MLAs of RJD, Congress and Left parties as ministers. He did the same in 2013 and he may repeat the same in 2022.
    -In case of the BJP applying pressure on the Governor to ask Nitish Kumar to prove the majority in the House, he would prove it with the help of RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

    -Nitish Kumar may use corruption cases against the BJP ministers as a tool to exit from the NDA. Ram Surat Rai, the land reforms and revenue minister is facing the charges of transfer-posting case and Tar Kishore Prasad, the deputy CM is facing the corruption charges of alloting contracts of ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ to his family members.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Bihar Mein Badlav Hona Tay, says Congress’ Shakeel Ahmed. He, however, added that Nitish won’t resign.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Tejashwi to Accompany Nitish

    RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to go to Raj Bhavan with CM Nitish Kumar