Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: All eyes are glued on Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are set to meet governor Phagu Singh Chauhan at 4 PM today amid speculation of seismic political developments in the state (BJP-JD-U split to be specific). Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar's absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday's NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks. Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers.