Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: All eyes are glued on Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are set to meet governor Phagu Singh Chauhan at 4 PM today amid speculation of seismic political developments in the state (BJP-JD-U split to be specific). India.com will apprise you with the updates once the outcome will be known. Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar‘s absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday’s NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks. Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers. Stay tuned to Indi.com for all the recent updates on BJP-JD(U) crisis in Bihar.Also Read - BJP-JDU Alliance May Break In Bihar; JDU-RJD Can Form Government: Reports

Live Updates

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Mahagathbandhan to meet at 5 pm today in Patna. Meanwhile, there are thousands of people who have assembled outside former Bihar CM Rabri Yadav’s house in Patna on a day when his Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the Kingmaker.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: No CPI Minister in New Nitish-led Govt

    CPIM will not have any minister in the government. According to sources, there will be no minister of CPI in the new government that is going to be formed in Bihar. The party will support the government from outside, reported regional daily Prabhat Khabar.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: CPIM का कोई मंत्री नहीं होगा सरकार में

    सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर आ रही है की बिहार में बनने जा रहे नयी सरकार में भाकपा माले का नहीं होगा कोई मंत्री. पार्टी सरकार को बाहर से करेगी समर्थन. – (Prabhat Khabar) Prabhat Khabar is one of Bihar’s leading Hindi News Daily.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: BJP Meeting Ends
    BJP meeting, at the residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad, concludes in Patna. Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Nitin Navin, Amrendra Pratap Singh & Samrat Chaudhary leave. BJP’s Core Committee meeting to be held today at party office in Patna.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: How Numbers Stack Up In Bihar Assembly

    Bihar has total of 243 seats. The magic number for a political party to form government in Bihar is 122.

    RJD- 75

    BJP- 74

    JD(U)- 43

    Congress- 19

    CPIML- 11

    CPM-3

    CPI- 3

    AIMIM- 5

    BSP-1

    IND-1

    Congress- 19

    CPIML- 11

    CPM-3

    CPI- 3

    AIMIM- 5

    BSP-1

    IND-1

  • 1:57 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: BJP core committee meeting at 5 PM

    Amid simmering political developments in Bihar, the BJP Core group has called for a meeting at the BJP office in Patna at 5 pm today.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ‘Sankalp’ rally in Patna in the Indian eastern state of Bihar on March 3, 2019.

  • 1:45 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is also closely watching every movement but everything is being done by Tejashwi Yadav, said sources.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav to hand over his letter of support to Nitish Kumar after leaders finish lunch

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: BJP would want that the Govt of JD(U), BJP and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation, said Union Miniser Kaushal Kishore