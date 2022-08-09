Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Putting an end to all the speculations, Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar on Tuesday snapped ties with BJP and stepped down from the post of Chief Minister. After tendering his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nitish arrived at the residence of RJD leader Rabri Devi where Tejashwi Yadav was also present. India.com will apprise you with the updates once the outcome of the key meeting will be known. Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar’s absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday’s NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks. Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers. Stay tuned to Indi.com for all the recent updates on BJP-JD(U) crisis in Bihar.Also Read - BJP-JDU Alliance May Break In Bihar; JDU-RJD Can Form Government: Reports