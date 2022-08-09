Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Putting an end to all the speculations, Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar on Tuesday snapped ties with BJP and stepped down from the post of Chief Minister. After tendering his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nitish arrived at the residence of RJD leader Rabri Devi where Tejashwi Yadav was also present.  India.com will apprise you with the updates once the outcome of the key meeting will be known. Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar’s absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday’s NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks. Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers. Stay tuned to Indi.com for all the recent updates on BJP-JD(U) crisis in Bihar.Also Read - BJP-JDU Alliance May Break In Bihar; JDU-RJD Can Form Government: Reports

Live Updates

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Nitish-Tejashwi reaches Raj Bhawan in Patna.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: What Will Happen Now?

    Technically, the RJD is the single-largest party in the Assembly and after Nitish Kumar’s resignation, the Governor may invite its leader Tejashwi Yadav to form the government. However, as Tejashwi Yadav has already given documents of support of Mahagathbandhan MLAs of Mahagathbandhan to Nitish Kumar, he may recommend the name of Nitish Kumar only.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Ashwini Choubey Calls Nitish ‘Opportunistic’
    BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday accused Nitish Kumar of being “opportunistic” and said those “betraying” Bihar want to create obstacles in its development. He made the remarks at the airport here while heading to Patna to take part in a BJP core group meeting this evening to take stock of the evolving political situation in the wake up of a break-up with ally Janata Dal (United). “The BJP does not suppress anyone, does not betray anyone. Those people betraying Bihar want to create obstacles in its development. The development of Bihar has been a priority for us from Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to the Modi government,” Choubey told a TV channel. “Despite having lesser seats, we made him (Kumar) chief minister. He has deceived the people twice. He is suffering from arrogance,” the BJP leader said.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: ‘Nitish Betrayed People of Bihar’, BJP Hits Back

    “We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP, we won more seats despite that, Nitish Kumar was made the CM. Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar’s people & the BJP”, said Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: ‘Let’s Begin A New Chapter’, Nitish to Tejashwi

    “Let us forget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter, said JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav”, news agency ANI reported quoting an RJD source.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Nitish-Tejashwi leave together the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav on political situation in Bihar

    “It’s a good start. On this day the slogan of ‘Angrezo Bharat Chhodo’ was given and today the slogan of ‘BJP Bhagaon’ is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP”, said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on political situation in Bihar

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: HAM Extends Support to Mahagathbandhan

    Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha extends unconditional support to Nitish Kumar & Mahagathbandhan

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: Nitish Kumar confirms resignation

    All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA. Soon after, I resigned as Bihar CM, says Nitish Kumar.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Bihar Politics LIVE: All eyes on Nitish-Tejashwi joint PC
    Nitish-Tejashwi to hold joint press conference shortly.